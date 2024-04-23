A burglar who stole £80,000 worth of items from an elderly woman's home in Salisbury has been jailed.

Edy Hernandez, 29, of Wilton Avenue, Southampton, broke into the home of a woman in her 70s whilst she was away for the night in October last year.

Wiltshire Police said he forced his way in through an upstairs window.

He then stole a flat screen television, a tablet, several suitcases, distinctive bottles of alcohol and jewellery including diamond rings, diamond earrings, broaches, pendants, pearl chains, a ruby ring and Georgian drop diamond earrings.

When the victim returned to her home the following day, she found her home had been broken in to and all her personal items stolen.

In a personal impact statement, the victim described how the incident has changed her life.

She said: “I cannot explain to you the feelings I experienced when I returned home on that day and discovered my house had been broken into.

"There was the horror and heartbreak of opening each door to see it had been searched and noticing sentimental items missing, praying that they had not been taken and I would later find them. I heavy heartedly knew this was wishful thinking.

“I just felt so vulnerable living alone and the nights after the burglary were very uncomfortable for me, up until I knew he had been caught. I would hear every noise and wake up worried that he had returned.

"To have that feeling of being scared in your own house is horrible. He not only took my property but he took away my sense of security in my own home.

“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the police who have been efficient and very supportive. Without them, this whole affair would have been very much harder to deal with.”

Police officers were able to seize some of the stolen items from Hernandez's address in Southampton.

Det Sgt Ted Roe said: “Burglary is a completely invasive crime – by doing what he did, Hernandez has left this lady feeling extremely vulnerable and anxious in the one place she should feel most safe.

"To take someone’s sense of security and invade their privacy in this way is totally unacceptable and our Burglary Team is fully committed to targeting offenders like Hernandez and ensuring they are put before the courts.”

Hernandez pleaded guilty to burglary and theft and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

