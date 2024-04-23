Firefighters tackle blaze at Bournemouth barn

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a barn in Bournemouth which broke out last night (Monday 22 April).

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said c rews were called to Throop Road, Bournemouth, at 7.13pm to a fire involving a 20m by 10m wooden barn containing wood and hay.

Teams from Redhill Park, Springbourne, Christchurch, Sherborne and Westbourne were sent to the scene alongside water carriers from Poole and Ringwood.

In total there were about 35 firefighters working together at the height of the fire.

At 9.30pm yesterday, the fire service said it would be scaling back its operation but maintaining a presence through the night to manage any hot spots.

