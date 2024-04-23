More than 169,000 people have now signed a petition to prevent the deportation of a climate activist who scaled the QEII bridge.

Marcus Decker, a German national, was jailed for two years and seven months for causing a public nuisance, after the bridge was closed for nearly 40 hours in October 2022.

A second man, Morgan Trowland, was also jailed for three years for the same offence, after their actions meant more than half a million drivers faced delays and disruption.

The pair used ropes and other climbing equipment to shuffle up the cables of the bridge, which links the M25 in Essex and Kent, on October 17.

At the time of sentencing, Judge Shane Collery KC said the two caused 'chaos'.

Police at the QEII Bridge as a platform is due to arrive to help officers remove Just Stop Oil protesters Credit: Essex Police

Marcus' partner, Holly Cullen-Davies, says he is now at risk of deportation by the British Government due to his citizenship status.

This, she says, would separate him from his family and home.

Writing on change.org, she described him as a wonderful stepfather and inspiring teacher. She said: "It isn't easy for Marcus in prison and it is desperately sad for my family. We miss him every day.

"But as if such a high prison sentence was not bad enough, Marcus, a German citizen, is now being threatened with deportation.

"This double punishment is devastating for us. If deported, he would be separated from us, his family, his home, community and adopted country.

"Marcus put his own liberty and body on the line for those suffering from the climate crisis.

"But he is more than just an activist - anyone that knows Marcus knows he is a gentle, thoughtful and compassionate human being who would only act proportionately to the crisis we all face.

"This is the man that I love. A man who sang my children to sleep at night."

Just Stop Oil protesters scaled a bridge on the Dartford Crossing in October 2022 Credit: Essex Police/PA

At the time, the actions of Marcus and Morgan disrupted over half a million motorists during the 38 hours they were up on the bridge.

Essex Police said those affected by the disruption included a “heavily pregnant woman who needed urgent medical help”.

Another person missed the funeral of their best friend of 35 years, the force said, and a business lost more than £160,000 in earnings.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who oversaw the police investigation, said: “Trowland and Decker’s actions were completely unacceptable. They were dangerous and they were incredibly disruptive.

“We know they saw their actions as protest – they were not. They caused danger and disruption to many.

“Thankfully, our specially trained officers were able to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”

ITV Meridian has contacted the Home Office for comment on Marcus Decker's situation.

