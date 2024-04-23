Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Derek Johnson reports from Park Gate in Hampshire.

A store selling supplements in Park Gate near Fareham says it has lost thousands of pounds after it was targeted by 'horrible people'.

365 Nutrition opened its doors in the area earlier this year, and said the theft of products was 'devastating'.

Usually the shelves are stocked with supplements and vitamins for the sports market, and owners estimate the loss will cost them around £10,000.

Co-founders Katy and Daniel Credit: ITV Meridian

" We think they had big bags, targetted a really popular brand they could shift later on”, Kate Cave, one of the co-founders told ITV News Meridian.

“So when we woke up and found out somebody had been in the shop, it's obviously quite scary, the thought of somebody being able to get in.

“Quite often I'm working here by myself in the evenings.

"So I was just grateful that it happened overnight and not during the day when I was working here.”

During their attempt to get into the building, the intruders also caused some damage to the site which will need repairing.

CCTV shows someone in the shop on Sunday night Credit: 365 Nutrition / ITV Meridian

It's an additional stress for co-founder Daniel Cave, who describes the situation as a 'big loss'.

“We've estimated the values of about nine, ten K overall”, he said.

“So it's quite a significant amount which has been taken from the business. A big loss for us.

“But you know, we're strong, we are fit and will recover. We will survive, I guess.

“It's frustrating to be targeted as a brand-new business, but it's actually given us a bit of fire in the belly to think, do you know what? We're going to bounce back from this.

“We have a really strong community. Our customers are fantastic and have been so, so supportive. So we're not going to let this beat us.”

Hampshire Police is currently investigating the break-in and anyone who may have witnessed it, or have CCTV from the local area, has been asked to contact the force.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…