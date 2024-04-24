Play Brightcove video

Watch: Dangerous driver continues to swerve through traffic with flat tyre to flee police

Footage has been released of a driver speeding through traffic with a flat tyre as he tried to flee from police in Oxfordshire.

On 4 April, officers tried to stop the black Jeep Cherokee that Adam Marmont was driving near Kidlington.

They used a stop stick to deflate a front tyre but the 27-year-old continued to swerve through traffic.

Marmont sped through Yarnton, Bladon, Eynsham and Stanton Harcourt, at high speeds, doing dangerous overtakes and driving the wrong way round roundabouts.

Dashcam footage shows the front nearside tyre was shredding as he tried to evade capture.

His jeep eventually came to a stop when it collided with the rear of another vehicle on a single track road near Northmoor, before crashing onto a grass verge.

Adam Marmont, aged 27, of Hyde Meadow, Witney, was sentenced to a total of two years’ in prison. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Marmont was charged the following day with one count each of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Marmont, from Witney, pleaded guilty was sentenced to two years in prison for dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Investigating officer PC Liam Calvert, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: “This conviction demonstrates the seriousness of Marmont’s driving, which fell far below that of a competent driver.

“It was clear to see the defendant was willing to take needless risks and in doing so put other road users at risk of serious harm.

“We will not tolerate behaviour such as this on our roads, and will robustly pursue and prosecute those who feel it’s acceptable to disregard the law.”

