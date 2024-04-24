Police say Nasko Naskov, 20, left his victim for dead following the collision in Rusper Road, Horsham in October 2022. Credit: Sussex Police

A "dangerous" driver who hit a pedestrian in Sussex and fled the scene has been jailed.

Police say Nasko Naskov, 20, left his victim for dead following the collision in Rusper Road, Horsham in October 2022.

The victim had been walking home when he was hit by a car. He was found unconscious on the pavement along with a suitcase he was carrying.

His other suitcase was located 200 metres away and had been dragged along by Naskov's vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remained in intensive care for six weeks.

The victim was left with a fractured skull and was left requiring ongoing treatment for brain injuries which have had a life-changing impact.

Part of his skull had to be removed to relieve pressure on his brain, and he has since required complicated surgery to fit a titanium plate.

When police went to arrest Naskov, they found a Ford Fiesta concealed in the back garden of his home with significant windscreen damage. Credit: Sussex Police

Naskov left the scene of the crash and did not report the collision.

Two fragments of his vehicle were found at the scene, and from CCTV enquiries officers were able to track him down.

When they went to arrest him on October 22, 2022, they found a Ford Fiesta concealed in the back garden of his home with significant windscreen damage.

Naskov later told police that the crash was his fault and that he had panicked.

Officers investigating the vehicle found the tyre cords were exposed, leaving the vehicle in a dangerous state at the time of the collision.

CCTV prior to the collision also showed Naskov driving on the wrong side of the road.

Naskov, 20, a catering worker of Oak Road, Southwater, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At Lewes Crown Court on April 18 he was jailed for three years, and was disqualified from driving for six-and-a-half years.

Officers investigating the vehicle found the tyre cords were exposed. Credit: Sussex Police

In a statement the victim described the ongoing life-changing effects the crash has had on him.

It has impacted his memory, speech, language and brain function, injuries from which he is still recovering from.

He said: "This incident has had a serious impact on every aspect of my life.

" I try not to think about the person who did this to me, but it is frustrating that he had a 'no comment' police interview, leaving me with unanswered questions about why this happened.

" It has delayed my ability to find closure as a result.

"This to me, indicates a lack of remorse on his part, which, combined with the severity of the incident, should result in a sizeable ban from driving that keeps him off the road for a significant length of time, and forces him to reflect on his actions and learn from his mistakes."

Sussex Police is sharing the story to show the devastating consequences of dangerous driving, which is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Speaking after the case, investigating officer PC Anastasia Wellfare from the Roads Policing Unit said: "The victim in this case suffered a life-changing injury from which he is still recovering more than two years later.

"He and his family have shown tremendous strength, patience, and courage throughout this lengthy investigation.

" Our investigation showed Naskov driving on the wrong side of the road moments before the collision.

" The investigation concluded that this collision was caused as a result of both Naskov’s dangerous driving behaviour and the dangerous condition of the vehicle he was driving.

" He was lucky not to have caused a fatality that night.

" We know that speeding is the cause of one in three collisions on our roads, and we know that dangerous, careless and anti-social driving are also main factors in why people are killed or seriously injured.

" This month, my colleagues and I are carrying out additional patrols as part of the NPCC Fatal Five campaign. This raises awareness of factors which cause fatal and serious injury collisions.

" The factors are: Drink and drug-driving, driving at excess speed, not wearing a seatbelt, being distracted while driving such as by using a mobile phone, and dangerous driving, careless or anti-social driving.

" This case shows the devastating consequences of dangerous driving, and it shows our determination to catch offenders and bring them to justice."

