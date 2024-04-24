Five rare European mouflon lambs have been born at the New Forest Wildlife Park in Hampshire.

Arriving on the 5th, 9th and 11th April, the lambs are a result of the park's conservation of the wild sheep species.

Adam Ford, Animal Manager at the New Forest Wildlife Park, said: "We're incredibly excited to welcome these new mouflon lambs.

"As one of only two UK collections to showcase mouflon, we play an important role in educating the public about this fascinating species and contributing to their ongoing conservation."

European mouflon are native to the Mediterranean islands and were introduced across Europe for hunting.

Now well-established, they offer a glimpse into the history of domestic livestock and the delicate balance between introduced species and native ecosystems.

The park's herd currently consists of one ram, four ewes, and their new lambs.

T he ram has impressive curly horns, a sign of maturity and dominance, while the ewes typically have smaller horns or none at all.

Mouflon live in small herds which are led by an older ewe, with rams often forming separate groups outside of the October/November rutting season.

After a five-month gestation period, ewes give birth to one or two lambs in March/April, nursing them for about six months.

While the IUCN classifies European mouflon as feral, the New Forest Wildlife Park recognises their educational value and actively participates in breeding programs.

Threats like habitat loss, poaching, and disease transmission from domestic livestock highlight the need for ongoing conservation efforts.

Fourteen lambs were born at t he New Forest Wildlife Park in April 2022.

Jenn Rawson, Keeper at the New Forest Wildlife Park, said: "By showcasing mouflon, we can educate our visitors about the challenges facing wild sheep populations and the importance of responsible wildlife management.

"It's heartwarming to see our herd expanding and know we're making a difference."

