A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died at a property in Hampshire.

Emergency services were called to an address on Rosemary Way in Waterlooville at 2.25am on Monday 22 April.

Despite the work of paramedics at the scene, an 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Emergency services were called to an address on Rosemary Way in Waterlooville on Monday. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Hampshire Police is continuing to establish the circumstances leading to her death.

An 87-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Members of the local neighbourhood policing team will remain in the area while enquiries continue.

