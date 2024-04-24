Tributes paid to "unsung hero" following death of Brighton drag queen Miss Jason

Tributes have been paid to a Brighton drag queen, described as an 'unsung hero', who has sadly passed away.

Miss Jason entertained audiences for more than 30 years in Brighton.

The artist, whose real name is Jason Sutton, appeared on TV in shows including Come Dine With Me and Blankety Blank.

A statement from Miss Jason’s management, Smash Talent, said: “We are very saddened to hear that Jason has passed away this morning.

“Jason was an incredible light in our community with 32 years of entertaining us all, and it won’t be the same without them.

“Jason will never be forgotten.

“We love you and will miss you immensely. Our thoughts are with Terry Ward, his family and his friends at this time.”

Miss Jason (left) and Lola Lasagne (right) were enlisted to make announcements at Brighton train station during Pride. Credit: GTR

The organisers of Brighton and Hove Pride described Miss Jason as an 'unsung hero' of the community.

They posted: "Heart broken to hear of the passing of Jason Sutton.

"A good friend of Pride for many years, from the cabaret stage to the Pride Dog Show, he was always a joy to work with.

"An unsung hero of the community, Jason we love you immensely and will miss you."

Miss Jason performed in pantomime Cinderella at The Doubletree by Hilton Brighton Metropole in December 2023.

In 2022, Miss Jason and fellow drag queen Lola Lasagne were enlisted by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) to make announcements over the loud speaker system to get people on and off trains and safely off the platforms during Brighton Pride.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…