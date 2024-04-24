Police are investigating after two women were sexually assaulted at a nightclub in Hampshire.

The victims reported being touched inappropriately over their clothing at the Astoria nightclub in Portsmouth.

The two women, aged 19 and 36, were approached on the dancefloor at the club on Guildhall Walk by four men shortly before 1am on Wednesday 14 February and assaulted.

A 29-year-old man has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and bailed until Sunday 16 June pending further enquiries.

Police have released an image of a potential witness officers would like to speak to as part of their enquiries. Credit: Hampshire Police

Following a thorough investigation and review of CCTV in the area, police have released an image of a potential witness officers would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

He’s described as:

Black or mixed race

Aged in his late 20s or early 30s

Slim build

Average height

He has dreadlocks

Hampshire Police is asking anyone who knows the man or who saw what happened to call 101 quoting reference number 44240068407 or go online.

Alternatively, the public can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit their website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…