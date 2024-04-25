A young driver who died in a crash in Berkshire has been described as "kind, strong-willed, and smart" in a family tribute.

James Browes, 26, and from Basingstoke, died following a collision on the A33 at Three Mile Cross on Saturday 20 April.

At around 4pm that day, police say a black Astra, driven by Mr Browes, and a blue VW golf were both travelling between Mereoak Park and Ride and the Wellington Country roundabout.

The Astra had then lost control, coming off the carriageway and crashing into trees.

In a tribute released by his family, they say James Browes will be "deeply missed" and thanked the emergency services who tried to save his life.

His family said: “We would like to thank the members of the public and emergency responders who tried their best to save Jamie’s life following the road traffic accident on the A33. “We can’t begin to put into words the heartbreak and sadness we are feeling, and ask for privacy as we grieve the devastating loss of our son and brother.“Jamie was kind, strong-willed, smart, funny, and had a passion for cars. He had so much more to give to life and so many things to look forward to.“Jamie will forever be in our hearts and deeply missed by family and friends.”

Mr Browes' passenger, a girl in her late teens from Reading, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Police detectives say the blue VW Golf briefly stopped before driving off from the scene, and that they are continuing to investigate the crash.

Two men, aged 26 and 34, both from Basingstoke, and a woman, aged 24 and from Woking, who had been arrested, have all been released under investigation.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is urged to contact Thames Valley Police via the online reporting page, or by calling 101 quoting reference 43240181466.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…