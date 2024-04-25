The family of a 96-year-old woman who went missing in Brighton 12 years ago, are pleading for the courts to pronounce her dead.

It's thought Nellie Herriot was suffering from dementia when she was last seen getting off a bus in the Whitehawk district of the city on 23 April 2012.

One of Nellie's closest relatives, her great-nephew, George Holland, said he thinks the four year wait to declare her death is an insult to Nellie.

George fears she may have come to harm, but accepts his family will now almost certainly never know what happened to her.

WATCH: CCTV footage shows Nellie's last known movements on a Brighton bus in 2012

Play Brightcove video

He said: "It's exceptionally frustrating. I never imagined 12 years on, we wouldn't know what had happened to my great-aunt. But secondly, it's incredible to think that over 4 years after applying to the courts for presumption of death we're still waiting.

"It's very puzzling that she got off in the Whitehawk district because that's not where she lived. For many years she lived in Bonchurch road.

"I do wonder if there was foul play because if there was an accident, surely her body would have been discovered pretty quickly."

Given Nellie's age at the time of her disappearance, George wanted a court ruling to declare her death.

He submitted the claim to the High Court's family division in 2024, but still hasn't heard anything four years on.

George said: "Every time I've enquired about the progress of this application, I've been told I have to keep waiting. I think it is an insult, I think it's disgusting. I'm appalled to think that her memory is being treated with such contempt."

WATCH: George Holland said he will continue to try and bring legal recognition of his great-aunt's death

Play Brightcove video

Mr Holland said he will carry on his quest to bring legal recognition of Nellie's death and commemorate the life of someone he describes as vivacious, plucky, sociable and sorely missed.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: " Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of Nellie Herriott who was reported missing from Brighton in 2012.

"Sadly, despite an intensive investigation, it remains unknown what happened to her.

"At the time, we completed extensive searches and carried out a high profile campaign working alongside the media and public.

"The case is kept under review and any new lines of enquiry will be investigated."

ITV Meridian has contacted the High Court and Judicial Office for comment but are yet to receive a response.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…