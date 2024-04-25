Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Aaron Buron's mother is setting up a charity to support victims of violent crime, as Penny Silvester reports.

A mother from Oxford whose son was murdered more than a decade ago, is setting up a charity in his name to support victims of violent crime.

Aaron Buron, who was 29, had stepped in to stop a fight outside his home in Rose Hill between a man and his girlfriend in 2012.

The man, Hayden O'Callaghan, then armed himself with a knife before he went looking for Aaron. He later stabbed Aaron to death.

O'Callaghan, who was 18 at the time, pleaded guilty to manslaughter but was found guilty of murder by a jury and sentenced to life in prison.

The scene was cordoned off by police following Aaron's death in 2012. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Aaron's mother, Eden Buron, wants to support victims and get the message across to children about the dangers of carrying knives.

Ms Buron and her partner, former police officer Stephen Blakemore, say not enough is being done to help families like theirs.

She said: "I would like to be able to speak one-to-one to the families who have been in my situation and to be able to help them in that way.

"To talk by putting across my feelings and listening to their feelings and hopefully making their lives a bit better."

Eden Buron wants to set up a charity in the name of her murdered son Credit: ITV Meridian

Her partner Stephen says they want to start a charity to fill what they see as a gap in support in Oxfordshire.

He said: "There doesn't seem to be anything here for the victims and the offenders. They're both important for someone to support them verbally.

"We feel there is a gap for those people who are affected to be able to talk to someone who has been through the kind of things they are going to face."

The couple are in the early stages of the project but say their aim is to help and support anyone affected by violent crime.

In the past 12 months, knife crime in Oxford is down by 18%.

There were 86 incidents, compared to 105 the year before - standing at its lowest level for five years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…