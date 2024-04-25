A rare Cartier silver engraved box commissioned by John Lennon and Yoko Ono for their close friends is set to go on sale as a piece of music history.

The pair’s "Double Fantasy" box was crafted as a Christmas gift which Ono personally gave to the Beatles star’s bank manager at the Bank of Tokyo shortly after his death in December 1980.

The cedar-encased box includes original accessories such as a blue pouch, outer case and paper wrapping, and reads inside "Double Fantasy Christmas 1980, NYC, John & Yoko".

The piece is to be auctioned at Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers, in Kent, on May 15, with an estimated value of £3,000 to £5,000.

The sterling silver engraved box was personally gifted by Yoko Ono to John Lennon's ex-bank manager at The Bank of Tokyo. Credit: PA Images

A spokesperson said: "It is believed that only 12 of these exclusive boxes were ever made, making this piece an exceedingly rare find.

" Despite Lennon’s untimely demise, Yoko Ono fulfilled his wishes by distributing the gifts after Christmas, ensuring that his spirit of generosity and love continued to resonate.

" This unique example, bestowed upon the bank manager at the Bank of Tokyo, carries with it a heartfelt connection to the legendary musician and his enduring legacy."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…