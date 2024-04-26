People travelling around Southampton this weekend are being warned to prepare for traffic as the Saints football game coincides with a number of cruise ships arriving.

The centre of Southampton is expected to be busy with a number of events happening in the city, including increased passenger numbers on Red Funnel Crossings.

Red Funnel are expecting particularly busy services on Friday and Saturday, making the waterfront area busier than usual.

On Saturday, Southampton Football Club are also playing at home at 3pm so routes around St Mary’s stadium will be busier than usual before and after the game.

The city council say the temporary anti-clockwise, one-way system on the Ring Road remains in place - from Charlotte Place to the Civic Centre.

On Friday and Saturday there will be four cruise ships visiting the port - they are Iona, Sky Princess and Arcadia.

And on Sunday, four cruise ships will be docking in Southampton - Queen Mary 2, Arvia, Queen Victoria and MSC Poesia.

