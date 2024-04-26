A former councillor who harassed his ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill her cats has been sentenced.Mark Mewse, 64, used to work for Salisbury City Council and began his campaign of harassment after his relationship with the victim ended.He started appearing at bus stops along the routes where she worked as a bus driver.

He also began delivering a barrage of cards, flowers and gifts - despite being told she was not interested in a relationship.Mewse even threatened to kill her cats before chasing after her when she threatened to call police.

He claimed the victim was lying about the harassment because he didn't take her on a trip to New York.Prosecutors, along with the Crown Prosecution Service Wessex were able to disprove his version of events, piecing together CCTV evidence and witness testimonies, leading him to be found guilty.

Mr Mewse was given a 12-week suspended sentence and ordered to pay costs of £804.To further protect the victim, he was also issued with a two-year restraining order.Sibylle Cheruvier, a District Crown Prosecutor with CPS Wessex said, “Mark Mewes pursued a deliberate campaign of harassment against his victim after their relationship ended. “The victim was quite clear that his behaviour was unwelcome, however these pleas were ignored in favour of his own selfish interests. “His conduct was nothing short of criminal and I hope that his conviction sends the message that the CPS takes harassment extremely seriously."I would like to commend the victim for coming forward and supporting our prosecution. I hope this successful result goes some way to providing closure on this ordeal. I wish her all the best going forward.”

