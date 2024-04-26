Hundreds of homes and businesses in Oxford have been left without water.

Thames Water has apologised to customers, saying it's due to problems with a mains water pipe upgrade.

A spokesperson said: "We’re very sorry to customers in the Headington area who are experiencing low pressure or no water.

"This is due to technical issues following planned work to upgrade a mains water pipe.

"We think we've now identified the cause of the problem and are doing some final checks.

"We hope that customers' water will start coming back this evening, but it may take up to 24 hours before everyone is back in supply."

Three bottled water stations have been opened for customers without water Credit: ITV Meridian

Three bottled water stations have been opened for affected customers, which will be open until 9pm on Friday 26 April:

At 3.30pm the supply in Headington Car Park had run out but was due to be replenished.

A spokesperson for Thames Water said they did not now how many homes and businesses were affected but that they had had 250 calls to complain.

It is affecting those in the OX3, OX4 and OX44 areas.

