Watch: Footage shows Dias on the wrong side of the road and the aftermath of the crash which left a man with life-changing injuries

A 'careless and dangerous' driver who caused a head-on crash, leaving another driver with life-changing injuries, has been jailed.

In January last year, Jean Dias was driving a Land Rover on the wrong side of the A21 near Robertsbridge in Sussex, when he collided with a white Ford Fiesta.

The other driver, a 54-year-old man from Hastings, had to be cut free from the wreckage and has suffered life-changing injuries.

When Dias spoke to police, he claimed there must have been a vehicle fault that caused his car to veer to the right. But an investigation found there were no defects on the car.

Jean Dias has been jailed for two years and four months, and has been disqualified from driving for five years. Credit: Sussex Police

Footage was shown to a court which captures Dias’ vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road for at least ten seconds leading up to the crash.

The 44-year-old, formerly a company director, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

On 19 April, He was jailed for two years and four months, and has been disqualified from driving for five years.

The victim has been unable to walk unaided since the collision.

Police say the man continues to struggle with 'simple everyday tasks, which has impacted heavily on both his and his family’s lives'.

The incident happened on the A21 at about 5.15am on January 24 last year. Credit: Sussex Police

Sergeant Vicki Rees from the Roads Policing Unit said: “The victim’s life has been changed immeasurably as a result of this collision.

“It illustrates the danger of not paying full attention when you’re behind the wheel.

“We may never know the full reason why Dias was on the wrong side of the road, but it was most likely a significant and prolonged lapse in concentration.

“Dias is fortunate that this collision did not lead to the death of the driver in the Ford Fiesta, or to more serious harm for himself and other road users.

“Throughout April my colleagues across the Roads Policing Unit have been carrying out additional patrols to raise awareness of the ‘fatal five’ factors which cause people to be killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“Those factors are; driving at excess or inappropriate speed, drink or drug-driving, not wearing a seatbelt, driving while distracted such as using a mobile phone, and driving in a careless, anti-social or dangerous manner as in this case.

“This case shows the devastating consequences this kind of poor driving can have, and shows our determination to fully investigate to ensure offenders are brought to justice.”

