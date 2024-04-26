Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian reporter Tom Saviddes has been speaking to residents in St Leonards who are worried about the sharp increase in gas and electricity

The residents of a block of flats in St Leonards in Sussex say they have been left in shock after their heating bills went up by 100%.

The company running the site has sent out invoices showing the fixed weekly charge for gas has doubled, but many residents told ITV News Meridian they can't afford the increase.

Those who live in Wyvern House in St Leonards are over 55; some are pensioners, while others on universal credit.

For many residents, money is tight due to the cost of living and now, they've been told each flat's gas bill has risen by 100%

Last year a two bedroom flat had to contribute £21 per week towards gas and this year it has almost doubled to £39.

The site has a fixed price for residents whether they use their heating or not. Places for People, which runs Wyvern House, describes itself as the UK’s leading social enterprise.

They say they understand people's concerns and are reviewing current estimates and expect rates to drop in the very near future.

