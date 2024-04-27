A Southampton restaurant customer who stabbed a worker in a row over change has been jailed for five years.

Jaypal Khaira, 33, of the Polygon, had denied the charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent but was found guilty by a jury in March.

He was sentenced to five years imprisonment at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, 26 April. He will serve an additional three years on licence.

The court heard that on the evening of 13 April 2022 police were called to a report that a man in his 60s had been stabbed in the leg at the Jerk Pan Caribbean restaurant on Commercial Road.

Police were called to the Jerk Pan restaurant at 8.20pm on 13 April 2022. Credit: Google Street View

The jury heard how Khaira had entered the restaurant via the back entrance following an earlier dispute with staff about change.

He attempted to gain access to the front of the premises and when a member of staff tried to stop him he stabbed him in the thigh with a knife that had been on a nearby counter.

Police officers attended and arrested Khaira at the scene, while the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Constable Callum Whitehouse, from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “Khaira’s actions that evening were reckless and extremely concerning. Thankfully, the victim did not sustain serious injuries however just a few millimetres difference and he would likely have been in a life threatening condition.

“I hope that today’s sentence sends out a clear message that violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Southampton and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

