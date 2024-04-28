A bus stop has been ‘completely destroyed’ in an early morning car crash on a residential street.

The shelter in the Hollington area of Hastings, East Sussex, was flattened in the accident on the morning of Saturday, 27 April.

Pictures and video from the scene showed a heap of twisted metal and broken glass on the corner of Old Church Road and Edward Terrace.

The bus shelter, close to Hollington Community Centre, pictured prior to the accident. Credit: Google Street View

The debris was cordoned off by police tape, with reports of a large emergency services presence at the scene.

There are conflicting reports about exactly what happened, with sources suggesting that a vehicle struck the shelter early on Saturday morning.

One local resident told ITV News Meridian that “a vehicle hit the bus stop, completely destroying it, before speeding away.”

Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.

