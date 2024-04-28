Flood warning for the Isle of Wight as landslide closes road in Rookley

Residents on the Isle of Wight are being warned of potential flooding, following a landslip overnight.

A large pile of debris blocked Niton Road in Rookley, closing the carriageway between Harts Lane and the Chequers Inn.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Saturday, 28 April, covering the villages of Whitwell, Wroxall, Langbridge and Alverstone.

The communities are all situated on the East of the island along a section of the River Yar known as the Eastern Yar.

A flood warning means flooding is expected, with local people advised to ‘act now’.

The agency recommends moving vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so, moving family and pets to safety, and moving important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property.

It is also recommended that residents turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so.

Two lower level flood alerts are also in place on the island covering Whitwell to Bembridge, as well as the River Medina from Blackwater to Newport.

In Wroxall, 30mm (1 inch) of rain fell during a 12 hour period, which the Environment Agency described as “a large volume in a short period of time”.

