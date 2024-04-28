Hundreds of Portsmouth FC fans gather to celebrate double title triumph

Hundreds of Portsmouth FC supporters have gathered on Southsea Common to celebrate the success of both the men’s and women’s teams.

The Champions on the Common event on Sunday, 28 April, was held to mark Pompey’s double title triumph.

A win over Barnsley last week saw the men’s side secure the League One title and promotion to the Championship.

The women’s team are champions of the National League Southern Premier Division.

Fans were asked to walk or use public transport to get to and from Southsea Common. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Sunday’s festivities included live entertainment, with players taking to stage to address fans.

Speaking ahead of the event, Pompey chief executive Andrew Cullen, said: “The event also allows us to thank our outstanding supporters for the superb backing they have provided to our players – and to us all."

“It provides a fantastic opportunity to celebrate what has been an amazing season for both the men’s and women’s teams.”

Organisation of the event was supported by Portsmouth City Council. There was no parade planned.

