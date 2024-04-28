Thieves break into bank and steal cash from ATM in early morning raid

Thieves broke into a high street bank in Oxfordshire in the early hours of the morning, making off with an unknown quantity of cash.

The gang forced their way inside the Santander branch on the High Street in Witney at approximately 1.40am, according to Thames Valley Police.

Two men are believed to have broken into the cash machine inside before making off with an unknown quantity of cash.

Detectives said three men were involved, with one waiting on the pavement outside while the other two burgled the premises. The trio arrived and left in a blue Audi RS3 car.

Officers said a quantity of cash was taken but, at this stage, it is not known how much. Credit: Library picture / PA Images

Detective Constable Paddy O’Grady, from Witney police station, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“If you were driving and have dash-cam that may have captured the incident, please call us or make a report online.

"Four people were seen to stop and talk to one of the offenders at the time. One of these has come forward, but I would urge the other three to please contact us, as you may have important information that can assist this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 43240194531, or the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Santander UK has been approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…