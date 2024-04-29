Dorset Police are investigating a fire at a block of flats in Weymouth which they say could have had extremely serious consequences.

The fire started in a communal storage area under an apartment block in Greenhill at around 3am on Saturday 27 April.

Officers assisted the fire service to extinguish the fire which is suspected to have been started deliberately.

Greenhill is a suburb to the northeast of Weymouth in Dorset Credit: Google Maps

Detective Constable Rob Hoskins, of Dorset County CID, said, “This fire was started in a storage area beneath a residential building and therefore could have had extremely serious consequences.“

"We are carrying out detailed enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and I would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the early hours of Saturday 27 April 2024 to please contact us.“

"I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant footage on home CCTV systems, doorbell cameras or dashcams.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240062140.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.