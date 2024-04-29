Gardeners in Sussex prepare to welcome visitors for National Garden Scheme

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's report is by Charlie Wilkins

Gardens big and small are being prepared to open for the annual National Garden Scheme.

Around 3,500 private gardens are open to the public, nationally. 140 in Sussex alone. The NDS, which has been running for nearly a century was started to raise funds for district nursing.

Ernie Arnold clears his pond of algae

The idea for the scheme came from a member of the Queen's Nursing Institute in 1926. Elsie Wagg suggested raising money through the nation’s obsession with gardening. A year later the National Garden Scheme was founded and garden owners were asked to open their gardens for 'a shilling a head'. 609 gardens opened and raised a total of £8,191.

Geoff will open his garden , by appointment, from the 1st June 2024.

Seaford gardener, Geoff Stonebanks, has welcomed 23,000 visitors to his garden, Driftwood. Geoff will open his garden, by appointment, from the 1st of June. Other gardens will open later in the season.

Play Brightcove video

Last year, the scheme raised nearly £4 Million for various charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie.

Over 550 volunteers support the opening of National Garden Scheme gardens each year. From serving teas to promoting the gardens and manning the gate.