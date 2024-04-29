Gillingham Football Club has announced it's parted company with Head Coach Stephen Clemence.

Stephen joined the Gills in November 2023 with the goal of getting the team heading towards the top end of the table.

A statement on the club's website said, "Despite an improvement in performances and style of play, sadly results have not met the expectations set by the club."

"As a result, the Board believe a change is necessary to give the club the best possible chance of gaining promotion next season."

Assistant Head Coach Robbie Stockdale will also be leaving the club.

The club will now begin the process of appointing a new coaches. Credit: ITV Meridian

Managing Director Joe Comper said, “Stephen and Robbie are great characters and are good people."

"We have been met with a really difficult decision, whether to stick with them in the hope results turn around after changes to the playing squad in the summer, or to bring some fresh impetus to the club at a time when a new person can spend time assessing and assembling a squad that they believe can take us forward, hopefully towards League One next season."

"Our supporters have backed us heavily over the past two seasons and we are impatient to achieve success for them, and feel that our best chance of having that success is by making a change at this point.”

Director of Football, Kenny Jackett, said, “We now begin the process of appointing a successor to Stephen and Robbie."

"We are identifying targets we believe could take this club forward and will be looking to make an appointment as quickly as possible, so the new management team can form an integral part of the squad building process straight away."