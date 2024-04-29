Plans to create six 'mini-woodland' areas in Kent have been approved, to help mitigate effects of climate change.

Mini-woodlands are smaller spaces dedicated to create wildlife habitats in urban areas, by planting small trees, shrubs, and using twigs and bark for the woodland floor.

Thanet District Council says four hectares of new woodland would increase local biodiversity and support its target of reaching net-zero by 2030.

The potential planting space includes the following six locations:

Dane Valley Road, Margate (1.2 hectares)

Garlinge Recreation Ground, Margate (0.5 hectares)

Memorial Recreation Ground, Broadstairs (0.4 hectares)

Northdown Park, Margate (0.8 hectares)

St Peter's Recreation Ground, Broadstairs (0.6 hectares)

Tivoli Park, Margate (0.5 hectares)

In total, these areas of woodland could absorb approximately 1,140 tonnes of carbon emissions over 30 years. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Councillors have approved the locations for the Mini-Woodland Tree Planting Scheme which are now subject to external funding being secured.

Mike Humber, Director for Environment at Thanet District Council, said: “Every tree planted in Thanet brings wide-ranging benefits to our community.

“We are working hard on initiatives to cut emissions, such as investing in electric vehicles within our fleet and removing gas boilers from council-owned properties.

As part of this project, we are also looking at how any remaining emissions can be absorbed.” “Mini-woodlands are just one of the initiatives we are pursuing to protect our environment and keep Thanet a green and vibrant place to live.”

Between February 2022 and March 2023, Thanet District Council planted 1,100 trees in Ramsgate, in partnership with Trees for Cities, and supported by funding from the Green Recovery Challenge Fun and Urban Tree Challenge Fund.

