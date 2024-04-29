A man who manipulated his grandparents into handing over thousands of pounds, claiming once it was for private cancer treatment, has been jailed.

Over the course of a decade, Daniel Tilden, 31, of no fixed abode, manipulated his grandparents aged 79 and 81, into handing him more than £384,000.

In 2013, Tilden began frequently visiting his grandparents’ house and lying to them to coerce them to hand over money, claiming it was for a new car or for prescriptions.

On one occasion he claimed it was for private cancer treatment.

He started by taking his grandfather to a bank to withdraw thousands of pounds at a time.

However after the bank stopped this, he would encourage his grandfather to get cashback from local supermarkets before arranging to meet him to make more withdrawals.

Tilden was arrested in November 2023 and bailed while enquiries continued.

Police say he repeatedly broke bail conditions which required him not to visit his grandparents.

He was then re-arrested and charged with controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship under section 76 of the Serious Crime Act having manipulated his grandparents into giving him a total of £384,077.

In a statement, his grandfather said he was scared to say no to Tilden, describing his home life as like being ‘under siege’ due to the constant visits.

PC Sarah Hardwidge, based in Devizes, said: “This was a complex investigation which the Devizes Neighbourhood Policing Team worked on for three years.

“It was through partnership working with medical professionals, adult social care, banks and local shops that we were able to gather the evidence required and safeguard the victims.

“Daniel’s offending behaviour towards his grandparents was appalling. He took advantage of their good nature and has caused them lasting distress in their own home.

“We would also like to thank the CPS and the courts for recognising the seriousness of this crime which is reflected in the sentence given.

“We’re extremely pleased and relieved at the outcome as it has brought peace to the victims and protected them from further abuse.”

Tilden appeared at Swindon Crown Court on Wednesday 24 April and was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment.

He was also fined and given a 10-year restraining order.

