Police have released footage of the moment a 'violent man' was arrested for carrying out an unprovoked attack on another man in a Maidstone bar.

Chay Hart, 34, struck the victim's head with a glass, kicked him twice before he was removed from the premises.

The incident which happened in a bar in Week Street on 5 November 2023, left the victim with head wounds that required 18 stitches in hospital.

Police officers tracked Hart down and arrested him near Bishops Way.

On Wednesday 24 April 2024, the 34-year-old was jailed for four years and three months. He will also be subject to an extended licence period of two years after he is released.

Chay Hart was sentenced to four years and three months in prison. Credit: Kent Police

Detective Constable Nell Shortis, of West Kent CID, said: "Hart was responsible for an unprovoked and brutal assault on a victim who had dropped into a local bar for a drink.

"The incident left a man with serious head wounds and he continues to suffer the long-term effects of the attack to this day.

"His assailant tried to evade arrest as he made his way through the town centre but a prompt response from patrols meant he was swiftly identified and detained.

"I would like to commend the victim who has shown great courage and determination in assisting our investigation throughout. I hope he can find some closure on his ordeal now this violent criminal has been brought to justice."

