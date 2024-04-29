Play Brightcove video

Sophie Blake told ITV Meridian she wants the option of a pain-free peaceful death at the very end if she needs to use it.

Sophie Blake from Brighton want her 16-year-old daughter Maya to remember her for the fun life she's lived, not for her suffering at the end.

" I've seen people suffer and I've heard from their relatives how they've suffered and it's cruel and it's not necessary because people don't need to die in such a horrendous undignified way."

Sophie Blake joined campaigners at Westminster calling for a law to allow terminally ill people to end their lives with medical assistance. Credit: ITV Meridian

The 51-year-old has stage four breast cancer and wants peace of mind over her life and her death.

"Some people can go so quickly and other people can have a really painfully, gruesome, long, drawn-out death, and that's made me feel even more passionate."

"I don't want to die, this is not a death wish, this is hoping that I can then have a pain-free peaceful death at the very end if I need to use it when the time comes."

Sophie Blake joined demonstrators at Westminster Credit: ITV Meridian

Sophie was among terminally ill cancer patients from across the South, who travelled to Westminster, as MPs hold a key debate on assisted dying.

She joined campaigners from the group Dignity in Dying at a demonstration calling for a law to allow terminally ill people to end their lives with medical assistance.

MPs are holding a key debate on assisted dying after a petition, backed by Dame Esther Rantzen, gained more than 200,000 signatures.Eighty-three-year-old Dame Esther, who has lung cancer, says helping adults with a terminal diagnosis end their life should be legal.

Dame Esther Rantzen Credit: PA

But opponents say vulnerable people could be pressurised. Alistair Thompson from Care Not Killing said, "What we should be talking about is how we fix our broken palliative care system in the UK."

"T he real scandal is that one in four people who would benefit from palliative care currently are not receiving it and we should be closing that gap before talking about introducing either assisted suicide or euthanasia."

Opponents protest outside Parliament Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Suzanne Jee from Sevenoaks is campaigning in memory of father George as well as for herself after being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

"I want to have control over my own death and not lie in bed suffering in misery and drugged up to the eyeballs."

Suzanne Jee from Sevenoaks is campaigning in memory of father George as well as for herself. Credit: ITV Meridian

Green MP for Brighton Pavillion, Caroline Lucas said, "I believe we can build in enough safeguards to protect people. I think that the evidence from places from Oregon to Australia demonstrates that it's possible to do that."

Conservative MP for North West Hampshire, Kit Malthouse, said, "Those of us who are firm in our belief in this change in the law think it's a matter of when not if, but every day delayed means dozens of people are going through a horrible death that they shouldn't have to."While MPs have been debating the arguments for and against, a vote on the matter will likely come after the General Election.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…