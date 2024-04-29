A pest infestation has forced a Southampton fast food restaurant to temporarily close.

McDonald's on Shirley Road shut its doors to customers last week, and won't reopen until the problem is resolved.

A McDonald's spokesperson said, “Last week we made the decision to temporarily close our Shirley Road restaurant whilst our pest control partner thoroughly investigates and resolves the issue."

The restaurant remained closed to customers on Monday morning Credit: ITV Meridian

They said they have informed Southampton City Council of the situation.

“Food safety and hygiene is of the utmost importance to us, and we would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused."

"We look forward to reopening our doors as soon as the issue has been fully resolved.”

A sign on the door directs customers to McDonald's in Millbrook. Credit: ITV Meridian

The spokesperson added that the Shirley Road restaurant has held a food hygiene rating of 5 since 2011, with the most recent visit conducted in January 2024.

