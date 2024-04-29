The Prime Minister has said he is hoping for a “trip to Wembley” at the end of the football season to watch his beloved Southampton in the play-offs.

Mr Sunak, a self-described “massive Saints fan” was speaking during a visit to a DHL distribution centre at the London Gateway port on the north bank of the river Thames in Essex when he was asked about the team’s Championship promotion hopes by an employee.

The Prime Minister also joked about having “seen enough Snickers bars for a while” having been surrounded by confectionary at the warehouse.

Responding to the West Ham fan, he said: “We’re not having a brilliant end to the season, but fundamentally if you told me at the start of the season we’d be in the play-offs, I would have said ‘great, I’ll take it.’

“So hopefully play-off finals and Wembley… anything can happen but I feel good about it.

“Flynn Downes has been very good news for us. James Ward-Prowse who you poached from us, he’s alright.

“I’m quietly confident, but you know, play-offs, who knows? I’m hopeful that I get a trip to Wembley at the end of May.”

Wearing a yellow hi-vis jacket, the Prime Minister was shown around the enormous warehouse by a young DHL apprentice.

Stopping for a cup of tea in the building’s canteen, Mr Sunak asked the gathered company graduates “who the pool champ” was? And later played a basketball game against a DHL staff member.

Joking with the group, he said: “If you’re surrounded by chocolate all day, does it make you want it more or want it less?

“For the first five minutes I was like: ‘God I really want a Snickers bar or something,’ and by the end of it I was like: ‘Actually maybe I’ve seen enough Snickers bars for a while.’

“The degree of automation and investment here is fantastic… I was told this is about the size of five St Mary’s Stadiums,” he added.

