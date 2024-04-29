A woman is in a serious condition after being stabbed in an attack in Dorset.

The victim was taken to hospital following the assault at around 12.30am on Monday 29 April outside a property in Rochester Road, Bournemouth.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene, where the woman was shortly taken to Poole Hospital.

They say her condition is believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

A cordon has been put in place around the scene of the assault, with officers making enquiries in the local area.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Bell, of Bournemouth CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area – or who has captured relevant home CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage – to please come forward.

“From our enquiries so far, we believe this is likely to have been a targeted assault but there will be continue to be an increased policing presence in the vicinity as we conduct further investigative work.

"Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240063019.

Witnesses can also use the independent charity Crimestoppers to report information anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

