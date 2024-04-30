The activation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, to enforce restrictions in Oxford's Low-Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs), has been delayed.

LTNs were introduced in the city in May 2022 to prevent traffic taking shortcuts through residential areas to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Since their installation, the bollards have been burned, run over and stolen following strong local opposition.

The cameras, which have been installed, will enforce restrictions at six locations so fines can be sent to drivers.

Many bollards in Oxford's Low Traffic Neighbourhoods have been vandalised. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Oxfordshire County Council says the switch on date for the ANPR cameras "is provisional subject to satisfactory installation and testing".

A spokesperson for the authority added: "There has been a delay installing the signs, and the cameras will now be going live in mid-May."

The new cameras work by recording the licence plate of vehicles passing through restricted areas.

Private motor vehicles, including motorcycles and mopeds, are not permitted to use the routes, and penalty charges will be issued if they do.

During emergencies, the cameras can be switched off to allow traffic to be diverted through LTNs.

Exemptions apply for a small number of vehicles including emergency service vehicles, taxis and private hire vehicles, public waste vehicles and postal service vehicles.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...