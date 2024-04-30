A Brighton artist who says she is "sick of the cost of housing" in her home city has launched an exhibition exploring the issues.

Bryony Devitt's Portable Open House is a dolls’ house on wheels, filled with custom-made miniature artworks reflecting her feelings on the cost of renting and rising house prices.

It comes as the average UK private rent increased by a record 9.2% in the last year, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Each mini piece of artwork has been designed by local and international artists. Credit: Bryony Devitt

Bryony Devitt said: “Renting in Brighton has always been difficult, but with the cost of living rising it has become ridiculous.

“Seeing how the housing crisis is impacting people of all ages across our community was really getting me down.

"The Portable Open House is my response to those feelings, celebrating creativity and not letting it keep me down.

“It has been a cathartic experience - total escapism but also a great way to get people involved and talking about the issue."

The house even has it's own 'lettings ad' describing it as a 'stunning studio apartment' costing £950 per month. Credit: Bryony Devitt

The Portable Open House tour begins on Saturday (4 May) at the Stanley Road Store in Market Street, central Brighton, where the house will be based on weekdays during the festival.

Throughout May, the house will go on a tour across the city at the Spiegel Garden, Preston Park, Fiveways, Hove, Seven Dials, Hanover and Kemptown.

As part of the project Bryony is supporting the tenants’ union Acorn, raising awareness about their work to help renters in the city.

