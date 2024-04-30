Changes to the way the UK imports food, animal and plant products come into force today in Dover - aimed at improving our biosecurity.

Local authorities will check documents at the UK border and physical inspections will begin.The government says up until now, most goods from the EU - other than the highest risk items - have been entering the UK without checks.

Products deemed ‘medium risk’ will undergo physical checks - testing for pests and diseases that could impact the safety of food or harm the environment.

Checks will also involve visual inspections and temperature readings of goods.

Additionally, 'high risk' goods will now be checked at the border to help identify public health issues such as salmonella.

Today, the Government is also launching two pilots testing whether businesses can carry out checks away from the border.

It comes after 31 January this year, when the government began phasing in its new Border Target Operating Model (BTOM) for all imports of animal and plant products from the European Union (EU).

The new rules will apply to meat, fish and diary as well as fruit and vegetables.

“Medium risk” and “high risk” goods now require health certificates, which in the case of animal products need to be signed off by a vet to show they meet UK standards - which are currently the same as EU standards.

Baroness Neville-Rolfe, Minister of State at the Cabinet Office, said: "It is essential that we introduce these global, risk-based checks to improve the UK’s biosecurity.

"We cannot continue with temporary measures which leave the UK open to threats from diseases and could do considerable damage to our livelihoods, our economy and our farming industry.

" We are also doing a great deal to embed technology at the border and are continuously piloting new ideas and systems with input from industry.”

Professor Christine Middlemiss, UK Chief Veterinary Officer, said: "We continue to face the threat of imported animal and plant diseases and our new border checks will help to safeguard the UK and our trading partners from the serious economic, health and environmental harms of a potential outbreak."

