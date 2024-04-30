Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Basingstoke.

Police were called at 6.49pm on Monday 29 April to reports of a stabbing in Braddock Court.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

T hree men from Basingstoke, aged 48, 43 and 42, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody.

Police are continuing to establish the circumstances leading to the man’s death and will remain in the area while enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Scott Johnson, District Commander for Basingstoke, said: "We know this incident will be concerning for the local community, however please be reassured that we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

" Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area, and at this stage, we believe there is no wider risk to the public at this time.

" There will also be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to our officers.

" Our teams are keen to hear from anyone who has any information about what happened. Were you in the Braddock Court area last night? Did you see or hear anything unusual or concerning?

"Do you have any doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage which may help the investigation?

"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240179161.

"You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online."

