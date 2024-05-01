Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne arrives in Southampton

Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne, was greeted by a water salute as she arrived in the UK for the first time.

The liner, which can carry 3,000 guests, entered her home port of Southampton on Tuesday night.

Her maiden passenger voyage will take place on Friday when she departs for Lisbon, Portugal.

The 113,000-tonne vessel sailed to the south coast after being built over five years at a cost of more than £500 million.

Tug boats sprayed water as the ship arrived Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Cunard president Katie McAlister said: “We are immensely proud of Queen Anne.

“Not only does she reflect the Cunard distinctive style on the outside, the inside perfectly echoes the brand heritage with reimagined, elegant spaces and designs.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests on board for her maiden voyage.”

Queen Anne has become the fourth ship in Cunard’s current fleet.

The ship was being built in Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy but was delayed by two years due to Covid and difficulties getting some parts due to the pandemic.

It is expected to bring a major boost to the region's economy, as she will contribute tens of millions of pounds a year.

She will be named in Liverpool in June which was the home of Cunard before they moved to Southampton in 1919.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...