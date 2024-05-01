Disused firefighter helmets, transformed into "unique works of art", have been auctioned off in a charity fundraiser.

The gear was previously worn West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews - with local artists submitting their designs.

In total, over 60 designs were submitted, and the 25 winning entries were then painted onto the helmets.

The Assistant Chief Fire Officer donated the helmet he wore during the Croydon tram derailment in 2016 and the 2017 London Bridge attack. Credit: West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

They then went on display at the Ashes to Art exhibition at Worthing Town Hall.

The auction closed at 12am on 1 May and raised £2,738.88 for the Fire Fighters' Charity.

The most money raised on one helmet was the one designed by Jamie Gladman from Havant.

The final bid on Jamie Gladman from Havant's design was £360.00 Credit: West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

In a statement on the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Jamie Gladman said: "Having had my uncle serving in the fire service and my son joining the service last year, I felt I needed to do my part to hopefully raise money for a fantastic and worthy cause.

" My design was inspired by the firefighters and the great danger they are up against day in day out & they still continue to do their job no matter whatever they are up against.

"The dragon breathing fire on the back of the helmet & the firefighter facing head on into danger is a reminder of what the firefighters are up against. The red for fire and blue for water are in battle with each other."

The final bid on this design was £145.00 - its was named 'The Firefighters' Gift'. Credit: West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Mark Andrews, said: "I am hugely excited to be hosting this art exhibition to raise money for a brilliant charity that does exceptional work in looking after fire and rescue service staff and their families, from offering rehabilitation from physical injuries to supporting those facing psychological challenges.

" The charity has three sites, including one here in West Sussex, which brings the cause even closer to our hearts."

Louise Furneaux, Community Fundraiser at The Fire Fighters Charity, added: “I’m incredibly excited about this exhibition and want to thank everyone involved for putting in so much hard work - I know the finished designs will speak for themselves.

“Events like this make such a difference to the support we offer thousands of individuals in our fire services community every year. Once again, a huge thank you to everyone involved.”

