A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences, following the deaths of five migrants in the English Channel.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the Sudanese national was detained in Hayes, west London, and is being interviewed by officers.

He was arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal immigration and entering the UK illegally, the NCA confirmed.

The arrest comes as two other males from South Sudan and Sudan have been charged over the incident, which happened on Tuesday, April 23, just off the coast of northern France. Three men, a woman and a seven-year-old girl died.

It is thought that a dinghy carrying more than 100 people set off from Wimereux at around 6am but got into difficulty.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent on Tuesday Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Disputes about the ages of the two men and if they are youths has delayed court proceedings after the pair said they are 15 and 16 years old.

Initial age assessments by immigration officers and a social worker placed them in their early 20s. Further assessments have been ordered by Folkestone Youth Court.

The NCA had said it is working with Kent Police, Immigration Enforcement and Border Force to support the French-led investigation into the incident on the beach near Wimereux in northern France last Tuesday.

Some 49 people were rescued, but 58 others refused to leave the boat and continued their journey towards the UK, the French coastguard had said in a statement, with several other boats later embarking on the crossing.

The NCA said more than 50 people who were on board the dinghy which arrived in the UK have now been interviewed.

An 18-year-old man from Sudan has also been arrested over the incident and continues to be bailed pending further inquiries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…