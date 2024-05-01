Police in Berkshire are investigating after a horse died in a fire at a barn in Berkshire.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue were called to the building, near to the Mill Lane Caravan Park in Datchet, in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 1 May).

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but were unable to save the animal. A second horse in the barn was rescued, however.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses as officers conduct enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Huelin said: “While it is fortunate no people were injured by the fire, a horse has sadly died as a result and another had to be rescued.

“I understand there may be some concern caused by the nature of the incident but please be assured there is not thought to be any further risk to the wider public.

“I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this arson to please come forward.

“If you have CCTV cameras in the area or if you were driving in the area with a dash-cam, I’d also ask that you check your recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 195 of today.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

