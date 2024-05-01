The number of migrants crossing the Channel has hit a new record high for the first four months of a calendar year, provisional figures show.

A total of 7,567 people made the journey from January to April, jumping 27% on 2023, the data from the Home Office shows.

It is also an increase of 13% compared to figures logged for the same period in 2022 (6,691).

Since the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Act became law after receiving Royal Assent on Thursday, 900 migrants have made the journey in 18 boats.

This includes 268 people who arrived in the UK in five boats on Tuesday. Crossings continued today (Wednesday 1 May).

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent on Tuesday Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Some 2,132 people made the journey in 42 boats in April, an average of 51 people per boat.

This is higher than the average for March, of around 48 people per boat, but lower than the peak of 56 people per boat in September 2023.

The figures come as the National Crime Agency (NCA) said a fourth man had been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after five migrants died last week while trying to cross the Channel.

ITV Meridian contacted the Home Office about the rise, and a spokesperson said: "T he unacceptable number of people who continue to cross the Channel demonstrates exactly why we must get flights to Rwanda off the ground as soon as possible.

“We continue to work closely with French police who are facing increasing violence and disruption on their beaches as they work tirelessly to prevent these dangerous, illegal and unnecessary journeys.

“We remain committed to building on the successes that saw arrivals drop by more than a third last year, including tougher legislation and agreements with international partners, in order to save lives and stop the boats.”

