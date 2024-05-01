Shark among 81 species found along Sussex coastline by researchers

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides reports.

Scientists from the University of Sussex have identified 81 different marine species along the Sussex coastline, including the tope shark and the European eel, which are both critically endangered.

They found the different creatures living under the water across 28 survey sites between Shoreham-by-Sea and Selsey, which also includes a 300-square kilometre area of local coastline where a trawling ban was put in place in 2021.

The researchers said that while these species are not unique to UK waters, some of them “are quite rare and of high conservation concern”.

Alice Clark, a PhD candidate at the university, said: “Coastal ecosystems suffer from a range of stressors including overfishing, habitat degradation, pollution and climate change, all of which can lead to population decline and a loss of diversity in species.

“Through this analysis, we have been able to discover so many different species in our waters, and I think people will be surprised to learn just how diverse this area of the UK coastline is.”

Handout photo showing diverse marine life on the sea floor. Credit: University of Sussex

A Nearshore Trawling by-law was introduced in March 2021 to prevent trawlers from dredging in the near inshore waters off the Sussex coast, with the aim of providing an opportunity for kelp ecosystems and native fish to recover.

Since the ban was imposed, the team has been conducting in-depth research to monitor underwater habitats and identify the species that live along the Sussex Bay.

As well as the tope shark and the European eel, other species identified by researchers include the black seabream, the Atlantic mackerel, the tub gurnard fish, the cat shark and the spotted ray.

The researchers say their work provides a monitoring baseline of marine life diversity in Sussex, and could also help impact future conservation efforts around the globe.

Mika Peck, professor of conservation ecology at the University of Sussex and project co-lead, said: “There is the urgent need to address destructive fishing practices globally.

“The seminal trawler ban by Sussex IFCA (Inshore Fisheries & Conservation Authority) in 2021 being a leading example.

“Our team at Sussex are providing the critical evidence to understand ecosystem recovery upon removing human pressures, such as trawling, using emerging technologies such as eDNA.”

Dr Valentina Scarponi, lecturer in ecology and animal biology at the University of Sussex – who also co-led the project, added: “This is a very exciting project, as it will allow us to closely monitor changes in the local marine community.

“We are very proud to be contributing to practical conservation efforts.”

