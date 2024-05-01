Three ducklings that had become stuck in a drain in Buckinghamshire have been rescued by firefighters.

The baby birds were freed by three firemen from Aylesbury, who used specialist equipment to release them.

It is not known how the birds became stuck, but crews used a small gear to open the drain and get the birds to safety.

They are now being cared for by Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital following their ordeal.

The ducklings are now in the care of Tiggywinkles Credit: Tiggywinkles

In a statement posted to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: "Our crew from Aylesbury were called to an incident that involved three ducklings that had become stuck inside a drain.

"The firefighters used small gear to release the ducklings and passed them into the care of colleagues at Tiggywinkles."

Tiggywinkles said the ducklings are 'lovely' and thanked the firemen for freeing the birds and bringing them to the hospital.

