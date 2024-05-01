World renowned singer, James Blunt, has been compared to an e-fit of a man wanted in connection with burglary in a Kent town.

The artist, who grew up in Hampshire, posted a link to the e-fit on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account with the caption 'Uh-oh'.

The computer generated image related to a burglary in Tunbridge Wells, and police say the man pictured could have vital information.

It follows a similar e-fit released by Kent Police being compared to Rylan Clark, after it was posted to the social media site on Monday.

Social media users responded to James' re-post, suggesting he did share a likeness with the e-fit.

One user wrote: “I saw this face in a crowded place …and thought Yep that's James Blunt alright about 6 hours ago but didn't tag it lol.”

Another said: “It’s true! The people of Tunbridge Wells have been robbed of a James Blunt gig!”

The photo was originally shared by the force as part of its ongoing investigation into a burglary on Thursday 11 April.

A 90-year-old homeowner heard the intruder upstairs after returning to the house from her front garden and it is alleged the man claimed he was a police officer.

Anybody who recognises the man has been urged to contact Kent Police.

