The Met Office has issued two 'yellow warnings' for thunderstorms as a period of unsettled weather is set to hit large parts of southern and south-west England and Wales overnight.

The forecaster said people should expect some 'disruption' due to the storms, which are due to hit after 8pm on Wednesday.

Spells of heavy rain are expected, with up to 50 mm of rain expected to fall in just a few hours.

This intense rainfall could lead to flash flooding in some areas, with northern parts of the Thames Valley, including Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, particularly at risk of sudden downpours.

Those in the home counties are also warned of some disruption, with the storm expected to also hit Hampshire, Berkshire, Surrey, Sussex, and Kent throughout the night.

Two warnings from the Met Office cover much of southern England and Wales Credit: Met Office

Other areas in more eastern parts of the warning area, including London, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Essex, are also at risk of flash flooding.

Meanwhile, more western parts, including Dorset, Wiltshire, Somerset, Gloucestershire and South Wales are being warned of longer spells of heavy rain, which could also cause disruption.

Intense lightning is also expected across the majority of southern England, the forecaster added, which could further disrupt power supplies if strikes hit key infrastructure.

ITV Meridian Weather Forecaster, Philippa Drew, warned this storm could be disruptive in places. She said: “We'll see the arrival of more wet weather overnight. Towards the west, the rain will be more persistent in nature, with a chance of embedded thunderstorms.

“Meanwhile, further east, the thundery downpours will be more hit-and-miss but could be accompanied by hail and frequent lightning. In both cases there is the risk of localised flooding and some temporary disruption as a result.

“The weather will remain changeable into the Bank Holiday weekend, with the chance of further warnings from the Met Office.”

Lightning strikes electrify Southern England Credit:

What is the advice from the Met Office?

The Met Office says people who are at risk of flash flooding should 'prepare' and be ready to react to flooding if it happens.

It also says people who are outside during the storm should find a safe 'enclosed shelter'.

Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck bylightning and if you are on an elevated area, move to lower ground.

If you are travelling, the advice is to check road conditions before setting off, and if using public transport to check with the operator.

Meanwhile, National Highways, which maintains major roads in England, has warned motorists to drive to the conditions, as wet weather will reduce visibility and grip on most roads.

Last October, lightning caused a 'huge explosion' near to Oxford after lightning struck a waste tank at a recycling plant.

Lightning struck what's known as a digester tank at the food waste recycling firm, Severn Trent Green Power in Yarnton.

Police and 40 firefighters from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene, and power distributor, SSEN, faced power cuts due to the ferocity of the explosion.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…