A woman has been found guilty of murder after she stabbed a man to death outside a pub in Maidstone.

Stephanie Langley killed Matthew Bryant, 52, during an unprovoked attack at around 6pm on Monday 11 September 2023.

Maidstone Crown Court heard how just 20 minutes before the fatal attack, Langley had driven to the Hare and Hounds public house and argued with Mr Bryant.

Langley drove to Maidstone East train station and removed a large kitchen knife from her car before returning to the scene.

Watch: The 999 call made by Matthew Bryant.

When she returned to the pub, Matthew was on the phone to 999 operators reporting the earlier argument, and it was then she approached him and knocked his mobile to the floor.

The victim turned and bent down to retrieve his phone and, as he stood up, Langley stabbed him in the back twice. She then struck a fatal blow to his chest.

Kent Police officers arrested her at the scene a short while afterwards.

Two days later, Langley, of Wilsons Lane, East Farleigh, was charged with murder and possessing a knife in a public place.

Watch: Langley is arrested.

The 54-year-old denied murdering Mr Bryant, but pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon. She was convicted of the murder on Wednesday, 1 May 2024, following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

Langley remains remanded in custody and a date for sentencing at the same court will be fixed on 7 May.

Detective Constable Hannah Crittenden, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said:

‘Matthew Bryant was a much-loved husband and popular landlord, and his murder was carried out in cold blood by a calculating offender.

‘Langley set about carrying out a violent and unprovoked attack on her victim, in broad daylight in front of horrified customers, with little regard to the consequences.

‘As the investigating officer, I would like to place on record my thanks to those who witnessed this tragic incident and had the courage to help us as we carried out enquiries.’

