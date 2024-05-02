Play Brightcove video

Warning flashing pictures - Drone footage over Worthing shows lightning strikes.

Two buildings in Sussex were damaged by lightning strikes overnight, according to West Sussex Fire & Rescue.

A care home in Elmer was struck with damage to its roof, while a university building in Chichester sustained damaged to its roof and power system.

The service said no one was injured from the strikes and occupants were relocated to safety while the damage was assessed.

There is also a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, along with a small possibility of power cuts.

There are 45 flood warnings in place on the Environment Agency website across the South of England following heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The roof of a care home in West Sussex was damaged by lightning. Credit: West Sussex Fire and Rescue

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said in a Facebook post: "Fire crews were called to a lightning strike which damaged the roof at a residential care home in Alleyne Way, Elmer, at 1.44am today (Thursday 2 May).

"No fire was found and residents have been safely relocated. SSE also attended to make the electricity supply safe.

"Crews were also called to a lightning strike at a university building in College Lane, Chichester, at 2.24am.

"The roof and electrics were damaged. Students were safely relocated while damage was assessed. SSE attended to make the electricity supply safe."

Marco Petagna, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said some places could see their warmest temperatures of the year.

This would come a day after Wednesday saw temperatures peak at their highest yet in 2024 at 22.1C.

He said: “After a night of storms, the rain will ease in the south of England for a while tomorrow. We could see the skies brightening up in a few places and it will be another warm day.

"Parts of the South East could even get to 24 degrees and beat today’s temperatures.

“But as the skies brighten and temperatures increase, this could spark a few more thundery showers in the afternoon, so it is likely to still be a bit unsettled and the forecast will be changeable over the next few days.”

The Met Office advised the storms might cause travel disruption and some flooding, leading to “difficult driving conditions and some road closures”.

Looking ahead to the Bank Holiday weekend, Mr Petagna said the forecast showed a “very mixed picture”.

Last October, lightning caused a 'huge explosion' near to Oxford after lightning struck a waste tank at a recycling plant.

Lightning struck what's known as a digester tank at the food waste recycling firm, Severn Trent Green Power in Yarnton.

Police and 40 firefighters from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene, and power distributor, SSEN, faced power cuts due to the ferocity of the explosion.

