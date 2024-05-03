Play Brightcove video

WATCH: CCTV footage of thieves attempting to raid a pharmacy

Staff at a pharmacy in Hampshire have been left shaken after thieves attempted to raid their store twice within two weeks.

In the latest incident on Wednesday (1st May), CCTV footage from inside the Park Pharmacy in Chandlers Ford shows the brazen attempt at theft in broad daylight.

The men can be seen entering the premises and helping themselves to perfumes off the shelf.

Staff then quickly spring into action and attempt to take back the products and keep the thieves inside while others call the police.

Thieves attempted to raid the Park Pharmacy in Chandlers Ford twice in two weeks. Credit: ITV Meridian

Ankit Patel, Pharmacy Dispenser said: "I was scared because what if he tried to take something from the bag and if he tried to attack us.

"I was scared at one moment when he tried to take something from the bag.

"I didn't expect them to fight with us, so that's a bad thing, it shouldn't happen, never."

Unfortunately, staff say they are accustomed to getting abuse from some customers, but nothing like this.

They have been praised for their bravery during the incident and bosses say their safety is paramount.

WATCH: Mitesh Patel, Superintendent Pharmacist, is concerned about staff welfare

Mitesh Patel, Superintendent Pharmacist said: "It really worries me, about my staff and their welfare because we are already dealing with staff shortages.

"We are dealing with queues of patients coming in because we are doing more services and offering more Covid jabs, flu jabs and Pharmacy First Services.

"So what we've got is so much on and to look after everyone and keep everyone happy is difficult.

"On top of that, to deal with this kind of abuse is really not nice for our staff and it really worries me about how we are going to continue. "

Both thefts have been reported to Hampshire Police, who are investigating.

But now the pharmacy is turning to the public for help in catching the thieves who have left staff worried whether it could happen again.

